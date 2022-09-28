The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year.

Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.

Despite her support of 100% of Biden's policies, she claims in her ads to be a champion of a strong border. Seems that even those not paying attention are waking up to the absurdity of the claim.

Paul DeGroot is standing up for the folks in the North Jersey district volunteering to take on Sherrill in the contest this November.

Siding with radicals

Degroot, a champion of law enforcement and a 25-year prosecutor with a career of putting bad guys in jail joined me on the show. Degroot pointed out the allegations of corruption and hiding income weighing against Sherrill and the fact that she came after our men and women in blue siding with the radicals who blame cops instead of criminals for our crime problems.

She clearly has designs on running for governor in 2025 and is looking past the great people living in the 11th District.

DeGroot will also join me tonight in Morristown for a local event as a part of my push across the state to support local leaders. See you on the trail!

