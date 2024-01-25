The new up and coming town in NJ is one you’ve never thought of

When the pandemic started pushing people from New York into New Jersey in droves, we found so many people flocking to the bedroom communities of New York.

Seems like so long ago. But something about that time dramatically shifted people's perceptions about certain towns. Probably because they were forced to.

So you might be interested to know what the hottest town in New Jersey is. Trust me it’s not one that you would ever expect but it now seems to be considered one of New Jersey’s cozy bedroom communities.

A-Z-animals.com recently surveyed the fastest-growing towns in New Jersey, and they came up with some amazing info.

You won’t believe which town is grabbing the spotlight. It’s Raritan Borough, New Jersey.

Of the fastest-growing towns, Raritan Borough may be considered a hidden gem. A diamond in the rough.

But what makes Raritan special? And why would people find it attractive? Obviously, it’s proximity to New York is a very big plus.

And people are definitely being priced out of towns like Jersey City and Elizabeth. Raritan is a good compromise with parts of the city that are still affordable and have a lot to offer.

It’s not just the pretty views, although it has plenty of them. It's also super easy to get around. The Raritan Valley Line connects the town to Newark Penn Station, making commuting a breeze.

Now, just to illustrate how this may be the next go-to town, ripe for gentrification, look at the numbers.

In two years, Raritan’s population has grown by 1,280 residents.

As we all know, people are leaving in droves. New Jersey is facing some population challenges, like high living costs and taxes.

Yet, if you don’t wanna leave, eventually you’re gonna find a town that you can make your own. And apparently, that’s what so many New Jerseyans are doing.

