The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will return to in-person performances this fall

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang have announced the Orchestra’s 2021–22 classical season and return to mainstage concerts after pandemic-related cancelations. Because of the pandemic, they have not performed a full symphony in person concert since March of 2020.

In a press release, Zhang said:

“The Orchestra and I cannot wait to perform for our audiences in person again. This season speaks to our time, with many important voices of today, and celebrates great musical traditions of the past and present. We are so proud to welcome Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain and Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov for powerful programs that will deepen their connections with our audiences across New Jersey.”

The orchestra has been performing virtually during the pandemic as well as continuing their educational programs on line. The Orchestra’s online hub for free musical content can be found here.

The season will get underway in October with a performance of “The Voodoo Violin Concerto”; other performances to follow will highlight the music of popular composers like Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, as well as newly commissioned works. They, along with NJPAC, will present Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in Concert in Newark (Oct 30).

Fulfilling its mission as New Jersey’s state orchestra, the NJSO presents classical programming at NJPAC in Newark, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown and Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

Full information on ticket packages for each series and venue is available here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.