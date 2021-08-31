The New Jersey Film Festival returns for its 40th year

The New Jersey Film Festival returns this fall for its 40th year, screening films from Sep. 10 to Oct. 10 on Fridays and Sundays.

The festival will be presented in a hybrid format this fall, with films being screened both online as well as in person on the Rutgers campus. The live screenings will be held in Voorhees Hall #105/Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey beginning at 7:00pm for each program on their show date. There will also be filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions with many of the films.

The virtual component will be via Video on Demand with screenings available for 24 hours on the day of the screening; tickets and/or Festival Passes are good for both the in-person screening as well as the on demand.

Some of the featured films this year include “The Nine O’Clock Whistle” on Sep. 10; it’s a documentary on the racial indignities, segregation practices, and labor exploitation in North Carolina during the 1960s.and “The Dark Forest”, a short described as an “experimental transcendtal fable.”

On Sep. 17, “Into Schrodinger’s Box” premieres; it’s a Canadian film about a middle aged musician forced to quarantine by COVID 19 and the hallucinations she suffers.

For a complete listing of the films being shown, you can visit here. There is also a description of each of the films, but for more detailed information, New Jersey Stage is running a series on all the films here. There will be in-depth reviews of all the films to come.

Tickets are $15 per program and a full festival pass is $100.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

