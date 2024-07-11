‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ in Concert is coming to New Jersey

I know, I know, it’s pretty early to be thinking about Christmas, but you’re going to want to get your tickets for this event now before they run out.

A holiday classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol, will be played with orchestration from the New Jersey Symphony at the State Theatre coming up this December.

I was so excited to hear about this because this movie is a staple for me every Christmas season. If you’ve never seen it, this is the perfect way to experience it for the first time.

The State Theatre’s website describes the event:

The New Jersey Symphony and STNJ present Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring the complete film, with the score performed live to picture. The Muppets perform Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), and features many more of your favorite Muppet characters. This special holiday event is fun for the whole family!

The movie, starring Caine, is a true treat. Fun fact about his performance, before filming started, Caine told director Brian Henson:

I’m going to play this movie like I'm working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I will never wink, I will never do anything Muppety. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role, and there are no puppets around me.

The State Theatre is located at 15 Livingston Avenue New Brunswick, NJ.

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert will take place on Sunday Dec. 8 starting at 3:00 p.m. You can purchase your tickets here.

