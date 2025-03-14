The most unusual, strangest baby names in New Jersey

You have your most popular baby names lists that come out every year. This … is not that.

Spokeo came up with almost the anti-list.

They dug deep into Social Security Administration data to figure out the most unique baby names in each state. These are from the year 2023, the last available.

For the purposes of their study, unique names are those where the state represents a higher share of all U.S. babies with that name than the share of babies born overall. Names had to represent .05% or more of all babies in the state. Only names that were given to at least five babies in a state made the list.

There are huge regional differences, which is why it’s fun to not just scroll down to see New Jersey’s most unusual baby names.

Look through other states and see how different they all are. If you thought Elon Musk was the only one coming up with crazy names for kids you would be very wrong.

Is it so crazy that there were 19 babies named Sedona in the state of Arizona? Probably not if you know there’s a town called Sedona there.

Or how about the boy name Sevyn? There are five of those in Delaware. Wasn’t that “Seinfeld”’s George Costanza’s choice for a kid’s name?

In the list below, New Jersey has six unusual baby names, three male and three female. I’ll just give you one here, and you can take a scroll down for the other five.

Nosson.

No, not Nissan like the car. Nosson. It’s a Hebrew name meaning gift. If you never heard it that’s not surprising. Only 21 boys in the entire state were given this name in 2023.

Like I said, there are five more. Take a look through each state’s most unusual baby names and see what the others are from New Jersey.