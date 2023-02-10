The most romantic state in the country is… New Jersey?

New Jersey is known for a lot of things, some good, some not so good, but don’t let anyone tell you it’s not a romantic place. A new study out says that there is no more romantic state than New Jersey.

Sex experts at Delicto.com analyzed Google Trends to discover the level of interest in each U.S. area for various search terms including ‘how to be romantic’, ‘buy flowers near me’, and ‘date night ideas’ to determine which ones had the highest interest overall. (BTW, don’t click on Delicto if you don’t want to see “adult” items with promised “discreet shipping” — if you get my drift).

Earning the title for the most romantic area in the U.S. is New Jersey, with an average combined search score of 767 romantic searches per 100,000 people.

The area has a particularly high interest for ‘Romantic restaurants’, as well as a large number of searches for ‘date ideas’ and ‘florist near me’.

So we can claim another accolade now that we’ve been officially (not really) named the most romantic state in the country!

In second place is Massachusetts taking an average score of 709 ‘romantic’ searches per 100,000 people. The top three searched for terms in this state were ‘florist near me’, ‘romantic restaurants’ and ‘flower delivery’.

Taking home, a bronze medal, is Delaware with an average score of 707, with residents searching the most for ‘florist near me’ and ‘date ideas’.

New York comes in as the fourth most romantic state in the U.S. with a score of 695 romantic searches per 100,000 people. This state sees huge interest in ‘florist delivery’ and ‘romantic restaurants’.

It also sees the most searches compared with any other state for ‘romantic trips’. Residents of this area are either looking to impress that special someone or have some making-up to do.

