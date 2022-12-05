The most important Christmas gadget (Opinion)

So, it turns out only about a third of Americans buy a real Christmas tree every year as opposed to artificial ones.

It may be slightly higher here in New Jersey, judging by all the trees on car roofs we see every weekend these days.

If you are one of the hardy souls that stand out in the cold and go through the ritual of picking out just the right tree for your living room, we have an essential piece of equipment for you.

Sure, you'll need clippers or even a chainsaw to get it just right for the spot you always put it, but watering it is always a pain in the butt.

A couple of years ago I found this handy little gadget at our local True Value Hardware Store in Medford.

Normally, I only buy lights and decorations on an emergency, something-broke-or-burned-out basis.

A Christmas gadget caught my eye, and I noticed it was almost sold out already.

I just had to have it.

It will go up in the attic after Christmas with all of the other ornaments and decorations, but I can't lose it or break it.

It will bring more joy to my holiday season every year from here on out.

Generations from now my descendants will cherish this Christmas item and will remember me fondly for it.

A CHRISTMAS TREE WATERING FUNNEL!

If you've ever tried to keep the live cut, fully decorated, tree with presents under it, watered, you understand my joy.

Whoever invented this thing should take Santa's place as the most prominent figure in secular celebrations of the holiday ... forever!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

