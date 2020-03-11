The Mediterranean halibut recipe you asked for

You know I’m a fish girl. Not any fish, mind you,but the firm white-fleshed ones like halibut, cod, sea bass or turbot. My family members aren’t as in love with fish as I am, but because it’s so healthy, I try to come up with ways to dress it up as much as possible and make it appeal to even the most finicky eaters in my house.

Besides being a fish girl, I’m a Mediterranean girl. Both of my grandmothers middle eastern roots made their recipes replete with all of the yummy, healthy ingredients that the region had to offer.

I received so many requests for this favorite fish recipe when I talked about it on the air last week, that I decided to share it here.

I used some of my grandma's favorite ingredients here to create this fish dish that draws a rave whenever you throw it together. And a bonus: it’s quick! You can use any kind of white fish here.. even flounder or tilapia will do, but it just seems to stand out when halibut is the star. Enjoy!

Mediterranean Halibut

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 2 lemons

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tbsp freshly minced garlic

2 tsp dill weed

1 tsp seasoned salt, more for later

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 to 3/4 tsp ground coriander or parsley

For the Fish

1 lb fresh green beans

1 lb cherry tomatoes

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 large yellow onion sliced into half moons

1 1/2 lb halibut fillet, slice into 1 1/2-inch pieces

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the sauce ingredients together. Add the green beans, tomatoes, and onions and toss to coat with the sauce. With a large slotted spoon or spatula, transfer the vegetables to a large baking sheet (21 x 15 x 1 inch baking sheet, for example). Keep the vegetables to one side or one half of the baking sheet and make sure they are spread out in one layer.

Now, add the halibut fillet strips to the remaining sauce, toss to coat. Transfer the halibut fillet to the baking sheet next to the vegetables and pour any remaining sauce on top.

Lightly sprinkle the halibut and vegetables with a little more seasoned salt.

Bake in 425 degrees F heated oven for 15 minutes. Then transfer the baking sheet to the top oven rack and broil for another three minutes or so, watching carefully. The cherry tomatoes should begin to pop under the broiler.

