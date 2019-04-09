The McCourty Twins to deliver Rutgers graduation speech

NEW BRUNSWICK — Brothers, alumni and football players Jason and Devin McCourty will deliver the commencement address at Rutgers University-New Brunwick's graduation on May 19.

The brothers began playing in 2005 for the Scarlet Knights before making the jump to the pros. They became the first twins to play together and win a Super Bowl as members of the New England Patriots in 2019.

It's their charitable work that earned them the honor of addressing the school's 253rd commencement on May 19 at HighPoint.com Stadium in Piscataway. They will also receive honorary doctor of humane letters degrees.

Teaming up as The McCourty Twins, they continue charitable work for the university with the Embrace Kids Foundation, which helps families whose children are facing cancer, sickle cell and other serious health challenges. They hosted a record-setting blood drive in February that drew more than 300 donors. The group raised $1.1 million this weekend during an annual dance marathon.

Outside of Rutgers, they established the charity Tackle Sickle Cell in 2013 in honor of their aunt Winifred, who succumbed to the illness this year.

"Rutgers University has always been a special place to us,” said Jason McCourty. “The education we received on and off the field helped lay the foundation for so much of what we’ve accomplished. Returning to Rutgers now is certainly humbling and we’re grateful for the opportunity. We hope to deliver a message that will inspire the Class of 2019 to chase their own vision of success.”

The McCourty brothers are from Nyack, New York, but attended high school at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale where they were members of teams that won four New Jersey state football championships.

“Rutgers is where we launched our athletic careers and where we met our wives,” Devlin McCourty said. “The sense of community created more than a decade ago has kept us connected to the university no matter how far we’ve traveled from New Brunswick.”

After they deliver their address Jason and Devlin will go to the Heel to Heal Plus Tackle Sickle Cell 5K at Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

