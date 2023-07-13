The many NJ-style insults of Trump and Christie

It may be time for a rewatch of the film “Idiocracy” because we’re enjoying the bitter sick burns between Donald Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie a little too much. Sure this political season should be about a free and open exchange of ideas to determine who is best to lead our nation in the next four years. But the blistering verbal cage match between these two is a side show that a TikTok-addicted society craves.

Did you see the latest? It began with one-term Trump slamming two-term Christie on Truth writing things like “Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant.” Trump called Christie a “Total loser.” He referred to his weight in calling Christie “sloppy.”

Christie fired back calling Trump the “king of keyboard warriors” and challenged Trump, who has threatened not to debate in August, “Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage? Or are you a coward?”

As these two go at each other it’s interesting to note they’ve honed their insult skills on many others leading up to this moment. Here’s a brief look back at some of the epic insults of Trump and Christie, but not of each other.

Speaking of a state senator, Christie once said,

Listen, he’s crazy. He’s a quack. Stop, I’m not going to respond to it. He is a crazy quack. And everybody in the Statehouse knows that Ray Lesniak’s crazy, and they put up with him because he’s nuts.

Christie to a former Navy Seal who was argumentative and not letting him answer a question:

After you graduate from law school you conduct yourself like that in a courtroom your rear end’s going to get thrown in jail, idiot.

Christie to an Occupy Wall Street protester:

Something may be going down tonight, but it ain’t going to be jobs, sweetheart.

Christie to, then about, a reporter:

Are you stupid?… I’m sorry for the idiot over there.

Christie about a former White House doctor who gave her opinion on his health without ever having examined him:

This is just another hack who wants five minutes on TV…she should shut up.

Christie to media on Sen. Loretta Weinberg who complained about Christie not calling foul on a pension double-dipper when she herself was also a double-dipper:

I mean, can you guys please take the bat out on her for once? I mean, here's a woman who knows she did it.

Now as for Trump?

Trump on Steve Bannon:

Sloppy Steve,” “cried when he got fired,” “begged for his job,” “has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone,” “Sloppy Steve,” “leaker,” “Sloppy Steve Bannon

Trump on Alex Baldwin:

dying mediocre career.

Trump on Glen Beck:

endorsement means nothing!” “crying,” “dumb as a rock,” “irrelevant,” “failing,” “lost all credibility,” “wacko,” “sad,” “failing, crying, lost soul,” “very dumb and failing,” “irrelevant,” “mental basketcase,” “wacky,” “a real nut job,” “always seems to be crying,” “viewers & ratings are way down,” “irrelevant

Trump on Carl Bernstein, of Woodward & Bernstein fame whose incredible journalism exposed Watergate:

Sloppy,” “a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool,” “making up story after story,” “being laughed at all over the country!

Trump on Pete Buttigieg:

Alfred E. Newman will never be President!

Trump on NJ’s own Stephen Colbert:

no talent,” “very weak and untalented,” “fighting over table scraps.

Trump on George Conway:

Moonface,” “just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!

Trump on former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina:

Look at that face, would anyone vote for that?

Trump on Apprentice contestant and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman:

crazed, crying lowlife,” “dog.

Trump on Heidi Klum:

Sadly, she's no longer a 10.

Trump on 1996 Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado:

Disgusting,” "Miss Piggy,” “she was the winner and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem for us.

Trump on California Rep. Maxine Waters:

An extraordinarily low IQ person.

It won’t, but if it came down to Trump and Christie being the last two candidates fighting for the Republican nomination and it were just the two of them on stage debating each other, it could be the first time in history a presidential debate could easily be a pay-per-view event. Maybe Conor McGregor-Islam Makhachev could be an undercard.

