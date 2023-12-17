The Jonas Brothers Will Play at the NHL Stadium Series Devils vs. Flyers

The National Hockey League's "Stadium Series" returns to the Garden State for a big night of hockey with the New Jersey Devils. Mark your calendars for February because not only will it be a big night of hockey, but it'll be a big night of music with the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas Brothers Credit: Brian Ach via Getty Images for MTV

First, let's talk hockey. What is the NHL's "Stadium Series"? It is a series of games that feature NHL match-ups outdoors in the winter elements! It is a chance to see hockey as it began outdoors on ice in the cold and it features various geographical rivals. This time around it's the New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, February 17th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Springsteen in Concert 2023

This should be a fun night as the New Jersey Devils host their rival Philadelphia Flyers outdoors at Metlife Stadium aka "Giants Stadium". The entertainment that evening will be New Jersey's very own Jonas Brothers who, the the way, are big NJ Devil fans, so it'll be a perfect night of hockey and music!

(New Jersey Devils via Instagram)

What's fun about the Stadium Series is the game is outdoors and the crowds are huge, it's a great night of NHL Hockey and a great "fan experience".

According to Ticketmaster, "Important Event Info: JONAS BROTHERS TO HEADLINE SPECIAL PRE-GAME CONCERT PERFORMANCE inside MetLife Stadium starting at approximately 6:30 PM followed by Flyers vs. Devils game scheduled to start at 8:00 PM."

