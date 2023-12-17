Check Out This Massive Mountain Home In New York State

There is nothing like the peace and quiet of the Adirondack mountains and the lakes that surround them. For many people, New York State is basically like New York City. If you have never been outside the lights and the noise of New York City, you are missing out on one of the most beautiful states in America.

Aside from Niagara Falls, the Adirondack mountains are a massive draw for tourists and adrenaline junkies. From hiking to skiing, the adventures are endless in the northern part of New York State. Not to mention the history of the Adirondacks and the Olympic Games in 1980.

But current day Adirondacks are as vibrant as ever and there is a rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the mountains. Take a look at this spectacular, lakefront property in Pottersville, New York. It has everything an outdoor enthusiast could want and, as an added bonus, has income potential as well.

194 E Shore Drive in Pottersville, New York is pretty amazing. If you have the skills and are not afraid of hard work, there is huge potential for this. Can you imagine what it might be like if you were to hook up with a TV network or online producer and record the "flip" or renovation of this place? It may be the next HGTV slam dunk!

According to the post on Realtor.com:

Spectacular Views from this 76 Acre Schroon Lake Property. Over 91 feet of Lakefront. Property includes a 4 Bedroom home and two cabins that were used for summer rentals. Value is in the land, home and cabins will require work.

