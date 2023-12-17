Charming Christmas Decorated House in Toms River Not to Miss

You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. It is such a great memory for me and get excited every year.

I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

The address is 26 Cedar Inn Drive, Toms River.

This house someone wrote me about in Toms River and it's absolutely beautiful. And guess what, free hot chocolate this weekend at this charming, lovely Christmas decorated house in Toms River. Free hot chocolate and take pictures with Santa and his elf this weekend, Saturday December 16th and Sunday December 17th.

Get our free mobile app

I love when neighborhoods come together and decorate together. I'm not sure if last year was the first year they started doing this or maybe it's been like this for a while. Either way, it's worth the drive-by, it's a beautiful neighborhood in Toms River.

This neighborhood in Toms River is decorated so nice. It's worth checking it out.

I've said this so much, I don't care how old your child is, they will want to go for a ride and look at Christmas lights. Pile into the car, take snacks, maybe stop for some coffee or hot chocolate, and just enjoy. Don't forget to turn on 92.7 WOBM for the Jersey Shore's Christmas Station while driving around.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock