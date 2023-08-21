The Jersey Shore’s best kept secret

Cape May, New Jersey is arguably one of the nicest beach towns in the country.

We've traveled extensively around the country, partly because I had a job before media that had me traveling almost every other week and partly because we have relatives in New England, Florida and California.

Having lived at the Jersey Shore for years, not just as a kid growing up in the summer, but Jodi and I moved to Sea Isle after we left DC as newlyweds.

My daughter was born in Cape May Courthouse, so you'd think we'd know the island like the back of our hands.

Nope, never had the time to really explore and enjoy one of the best beach spots ever.

We would spend time in Wildwood with the kids and I worked in AC so we also became familiar with Brigantine beach.

This past weekend we had the chance to take two nights and walk, eat, swim and relax in Cape May.

From the third-floor perch at the Grand Hotel, and the perfect breeze and view of the ocean, to the bloody mary breakfast at the Mad Batter, to the blueberry lemonade gin cocktail at the Porch to the sushi at Harbor View, it was a perfect weekend.

We'll be back for sure.

Thanks to Captain Fred, our friend Irene the best bartender on the East coast, Aroura, and Bob's staff at the Grand Hotel, Cape May shines as New Jersey's Coranado.

