The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore.

No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.

Jersey Shore Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend And Summer Season Getty Images loading...

I've owned two businesses at the shore, both coffee houses.

One in Sea Isle City called Coffee Dot Comedy, which was an internet cafe where we also did comedy five nights a week, the other was called The Daily Grove in Ocean Grove, where we had bands playing on the weekends, among them were Rock N Roll Hall of Famer Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez.

The problem with staying in business at the shore is that you're pretty much only making money for about four months a year.

Wind Energy NJ This Feb. 4, 2021, file photo shows the beach coastline of Ocean City, N.J. A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey would run cables from the wind farm to potentially three locations, including Ocean City. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) loading...

Add to that the pandemic plus the cost of doing business in New Jersey and many of the places we remember have been forced to close.

Recently, we have seen places like the Avon Pavillion close as did Tuzzios in Long Branch after 55 years. What are the places that you remember that are no longer at the shore?

Atlantic City beach Atlantic City beach (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) loading...

Giulio Poli:

SURF CLUB

Anthony Fanelli:

Brigantine Castle

Justin Morris:

Sands casino

Kurt Smith:

The Boardwalk Mall in Wildwood before it was gutted. Nowhere near as cool as it used to be.

Stephen Suder:

The Penalty Box

Veronica Anne:

Evelyn’s seafood restaurant in Belmar

John Skinski:

Reggie’s in Belmar

Chris McKelvey:

Drive In movie theater in Manahawkin. Home Depot is there now.

Maria Santomauro-Lewis:

Belmar Playland and rooftop mini golf!

Jerry Rubino:

Hitsville South (when it wasn’t The Fast Lane)

Mark Maher:

Tradewinds in Seabright and any other rock and roll venue that made music at the Jersey shore so memorable!!!

Michael Stermel Jr.:

Hunt's Pier in Wildwood.

Art Szcykalski:

The Carousel Arcade in Seaside. Pinball , 80's video games, pokereno, etc plus the carousel and a western shooting range.

Carlo Bellario:

The Haunted Mansion in Long Branch.

Lynn Ann Murray:

The Robert E Lee Restaurant. I had my first date there and many more after. When it burnt down I cried.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.