The Jersey Shore Christmas Light Guide — Updated for 2019

It's awesome to see our neighbors at the Shore go all Clark W. Griswold with their Christmas lights.

Whether it's for a good cause or just for fun, here are the houses in Monmouth and Ocean that you must check out this season, compiled by 94.3 The Point:

Every year the display gets bigger and bigger, and so does the show community. This 25-minute Christmas light display raised $7,800 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. If you put your radio to 100.9 you can hear synchronized music! Click here for dates and times.

Spectacular Ferrante Light Display: 12 Virginia Terrace, West Long Branch

Rick Ferrante is known around the neighborhood for his decorations throughout the year. His Halloween show is amazing, but he tops himself with his Christmas display every year.

More than 70,000 lights synchronized to music at 95.1. Click here for dates and times.

This takes Christmas light displays to a whole new level. At Johnny's Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza you actually walk up the driveway to view over twodozen inflatable decorations, as well as 75,000 lights. Click here for dates and times.

The Sims' Holiday Lights display has been going strong since 2010. Check out the show featuring thousands of lights and tune to 92.1 for synchronized music. Click here for dates and times.

The Point's Liz Jerresi experienced this amazing light show up close. Check out her review and video by clicking here. For dates and times of operation, click here.

For years, The Gress Family has decorated their home with thousands of dazzling holiday lights, hundreds of plastic blow mold figures, air-blown inflatables and special effects that amaze viewers annually. For the past four years, the family has run its program "Decorations For Donations" to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network. Click here for dates and times.

The Gress House Holiday Light Spectacular

Are we missing a super cool residential Christmas light display? Let us know in the comment section below.

