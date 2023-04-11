The incredible song dedication Don Henley made in NJ

Remember when Sinead O’Connor tore up the picture of the pope? Or when the Dixie Chicks mouthed off about George W. Bush? Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen has been considered far too political at times as well.

When you go to a concert you don’t want to be preached to about liberal or conservative views. You’re there for the music.

But what happened at Prudential Center in New Jersey Friday night as The Eagles closed out their “Hotel California 2023 Tour” was a little different. It was a message about politics that made us all look at ourselves in the mirror.

Here’s what happened.

It was the very last song of the night. “Best of My Love.” When Don Henley introduced the song he imparted some wisdom we all needed.

He dedicated it to the United States of America.

This is a song from 1974 that I had the privilege of writing with Deacon's dad (Glenn Frey) and our buddy J.D. Souther,” Henley said. “It's a song about a breakup of a couple, originally, but tonight I want to dedicate this song to America and all of its insanity and all its glory. Sing it with me, OK? Let's do something with unity.

Unity.

That was his point. Because, over politics, we’ve not had any. And if you take this love song and sort of squint and look at the words with slightly different meaning it was simply perfection.

Every mornin' I wake up and worry

What's gonna happen today?

You see it your way I see it mine

But we both see it slippin' away

Indeed, we aren’t seeing things the same way in America. Many of us do worry and do see it slipping away. This call for unity in America at the end of their tour was subtle yet so important.

I always loved Don Henley. Now I love him even more.

