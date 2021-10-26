The ghost of the KKK in Jackson, NJ? NAACP notices Halloween display

JACKSON — A Confederate-themed Halloween display is getting attention from the NAACP and law enforcement.

The display on Toms River Road, also known as Route 571, is at a home with Confederate flags and ghosts hanging from trees. One of the figures looks like it's wearing a KKK robe.

"If that is the case it is very disturbing that a holiday that is celebrated by so many would be tainted by that image as well as with a Confederate flag flying over it," NAACP Toms River chapter president Bahiyyah Abdullah told New Jersey 101.5.

Abdullah has only been shown pictures and video of the display by NBC New York, which first reported the story. She plans on driving to the display to see it for herself and has notified the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Just a Halloween decoration?

A neighbor across the street told NBC New York that it was simply a Halloween display and was not bothered by it.

Spokesman Bryan Huntenburg said the Prosecutor's Office is looking into the display in cooperation with Jackson police.

Route 571 is a two-lane road that carries a heavy volume of traffic between Toms River and Route 195 in Jackson.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

New Jersey's favorite 'old school' sitcom