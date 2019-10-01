Get your flu shot. Stop resisting. There is such a thing as ‘herd immunity’.

There is no conspiracy in the flu shot. It’s simply a part of medical advancement that the higher percentage of us who get the shot, the number of flu cases will be reduced. It’s pretty simple.

I was a naysayer for years. I’ve heard and said it all. It makes me sick! Got it once and still got the flu! Maybe you’ve heard that it’s only 20% effective…OK, so what? That’s a least better than ZERO percent effective. Right?

Don't know where to get your flu shot? Click HERE to find out where in New Jersey you can get it.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

