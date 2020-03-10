We now have our first death in New Jersey from COVID-19. There are now over 4,000 deaths worldwide with 26 of those in the United States. There are 15 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey. So if there were "Corona Shot" similar to a flu shot or vaccine, would you take one? I posted a Twitter poll and the response was surprisingly 51%-49%.

Now to be clear, there is no "Coronavirus Shot" that I know of, this is just a hypothetical that I posed to me audience and social media. Here are some of the responses. Personally I would not get one, but that's me. Here's your thoughts:

Tim Devine: "Media driven hype."

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey: "I would prefer a shot of Tequila!"

Justin Morris: "Yes with a lime."

Samantha Murphy: "No. Flu shot doesn't work. And any vaccine without being tested EXTENSIVELY for years will never go into mine or my kids' bodies. Sure, save yourself from a virus you won't get, just to die from the effects of the shot."

Chris McKelvey: "Nope. I won’t get the flu shot either anymore. Every time I did, I’d get full blown bronchitis afterward."

Michael Phillips: "Of course."

Jess Col: "Absolutely not. Not being a guinea pig since no one knows what side effects will happen over next couple of years."

Bill Wasylenko: "I think most people will."

Cindy Zwicker: "Nope! It wouldn’t be tested properly. There is a rush to do this and I don’t feel confident that down the road they wouldn’t say oops too soon and there are severe side effects."

