The FBI names the 10 most dangerous NJ cities for 2020

Overall, New Jersey is a pretty safe state. We’re always ranked as one of the safest states in the country. In fact, statistics show that we are the fourth safest state in the country, following Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. That’s the good news. Now for the bad.

Lots of cities still have lots of crimes. The FBI has compiled a lot that makes the top ten most dangerous cities. According to onlyinyourstate.com, the list ranks the cities according to the number of violent crimes, not necessarily petty or property crimes. You know, the stuff that really makes a place dangerous.

The cities are ranked using a ratio based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents in 2019. When presented this way, some of the results are very surprising. If you’re wondering why Camden is not on this list, it’s not that it doesn’t belong here!! According to the article, it doesn’t report it’s violent crime statistics to the FBI. If you were Camden, would you?

CITY/ number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents

Teterboro 14.71 Trenton 11.62 Asbury Park 11.07 Salem 9.10 Seaside Heights 9.05 Brooklawn 8.40 Bridgeton 8:32 Wildwood 7.94 Orange 7.42 Newark 7.33

