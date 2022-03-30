The Dream Wheel is set to soar at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — An exhilarating ride high in the sky is coming to a mall near you!

American Dream has announced that the Dream Wheel, its giant observation wheel, will open on April 13.

The 300-foot high observation wheel will offer views of the New Jersey Meadowlands, the Manhattan Skyline and the Hudson River.

Riders will soar through the sky in temperature-controlled gondolas. The Dream Wheel also offers a VIP experience with premium seating and upscale decor.

Guests can also enjoy culinary confections from Deep Fried Love, an elevated food unit offering a gourmet approach to carnival favorites such as deep-fried Oreos, Nutella funnel cake and fried Twinkies.

"American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world," said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Meadowlands. It is sure to be loved by locals and tourists alike as it becomes an iconic New Jersey landmark.”

The Dream Wheel will be open seven days a week. To purchase tickets visit www.AmericanDream.com/venue/dreamwheel.

