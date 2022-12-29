The definitive list: The 5 best New Year’s Day brunches in NJ
The best way to ring in a new year or celebrate something new is with an amazing meal.
Lucky for us New Jersyeans, the brunch scene has been on quite the come-up, and there are a ton of exciting options when it comes to a great meal to start the day.
It’s not too late to make a brunch reservation for the New Year, so here are a couple of places for inspiration.
Broad Street Diner, Keyport
Not only was this place awarded Best Diner on NJ.com, but it has a menu full of options for anyone to enjoy. They serve a three-egg omelet filled with cheese, and their award-winning chili in addition to churro waffles and cannoli-stuffed French toast if you want to go the sweet route.
Hatch 44 Café, Metuchen
This tiny cafe is the perfect place to grab a bite with friends if you don’t mind waiting a few minutes. The menu is full with churro-style challah with dulce de leche cream and they also have rice pudding, which is pretty good. They also have several classic egg dishes and delicious coffee flavors if you aren’t looking to step too far outside the box.
Mulberry House, Westfield
This Victorian-style house is home to some of the best weekend brunch in New Jersey. Often booked for parties and baby showers, a reservation here isn’t the easiest to get but if you’re looking to dress up a little and have a nice breakfast definitely try to get in here.
Sabrinas Cafe, Haddonfield
What started off as one of Philadelphia’s favorite spots has quickly become a New Jersey favorite. Sabrinas is known to have fun cocktails, lattes and they also do chicken and waffles and stuffed challah French toast year-round. Definitely come here on an empty stomach or at least bring some friends.
Sweet Basil’s Cafe, Livingston
While you can’t get a reservation here, the wait is definitely worth it. Sweet Basil’s is known for brunch offerings so good that the menu reads “Trust us, no substitutions”. If you are fine with a pleasant surprise when it comes to eating out, definitely give this place a try.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
