The definitive list: The 5 best New Year’s Day brunches in NJ 

The best way to ring in a new year or celebrate something new is with an amazing meal.

Lucky for us New Jersyeans, the brunch scene has been on quite the come-up, and there are a ton of exciting options when it comes to a great meal to start the day.

It’s not too late to make a brunch reservation for the New Year, so here are a couple of places for inspiration.

Broad Street Diner (photo: Google Maps) Broad Street Diner (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Broad Street Diner, Keyport

Not only was this place awarded Best Diner on NJ.com, but it has a menu full of options for anyone to enjoy. They serve a three-egg omelet filled with cheese, and their award-winning chili in addition to churro waffles and cannoli-stuffed French toast if you want to go the sweet route.

Hatch 44 Cafe, (old location, photo: Google Maps) Hatch 44 Cafe, (old location, Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Hatch 44 Café, Metuchen

This tiny cafe is the perfect place to grab a bite with friends if you don’t mind waiting a few minutes. The menu is full with churro-style challah with dulce de leche cream and they also have rice pudding, which is pretty good. They also have several classic egg dishes and delicious coffee flavors if you aren’t looking to step too far outside the box.

Mulberry House (photo: Google Maps) Mulberry House (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Mulberry House, Westfield

This Victorian-style house is home to some of the best weekend brunch in New Jersey. Often booked for parties and baby showers, a reservation here isn’t the easiest to get but if you’re looking to dress up a little and have a nice breakfast definitely try to get in here.

Sabrina's Cafe (Google Maps) Sabrina's Cafe (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Sabrinas Cafe, Haddonfield

What started off as one of Philadelphia’s favorite spots has quickly become a New Jersey favorite. Sabrinas is known to have fun cocktails, lattes and they also do chicken and waffles and stuffed challah French toast year-round. Definitely come here on an empty stomach or at least bring some friends.

Sweet Basil's Cafe (Photo: Google Maps) Sweet Basil's Cafe (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Sweet Basil’s Cafe, Livingston

While you can’t get a reservation here, the wait is definitely worth it. Sweet Basil’s is known for brunch offerings so good that the menu reads “Trust us, no substitutions”. If you are fine with a pleasant surprise when it comes to eating out, definitely give this place a try.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.