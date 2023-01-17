The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ

It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.

When it comes to hot dogs, there's no place quite like New Jersey.

We're home to some of the best hot dog stands, carts, and restaurants in the entire country.

But with so many delicious options to choose from, it can be tough to decide where to go.

That's why we asked our listeners to help us put together a list of the best hot dog places in the Garden State.

Anytime we talk about this, there are four spots that make every list.

Rutt's Hut via Google Maps Rutt's Hut via Google Maps loading...

First on our list is Rutt's Hut in Clifton.

This historic hot dog joint has been around since 1928, and they serve up what many consider to be the best hot dogs in the state. Their signature Ripper dog is deep fried until the skin cracks and bursts, creating a crispy, juicy masterpiece. Don't forget to order their famous relish, a spicy concoction of onions, cabbage, and secret spices.

Jimmy Buff's via Google Maps Jimmy Buff's via Google Maps loading...

Next up is Jimmy Buff's in West Orange.

This family-owned hot dog stand has been around for over 70 years, and they serve up some of the biggest and best hot dogs you'll ever taste. Their Texas Weiners are made with a special blend of beef and pork, and they're grilled to perfection. Be sure to try their Italian Hot Dogs topped with fried potatoes, peppers, and onions.

Dickie Dee's via Google Maps Dickie Dee's via Google Maps loading...

If you're looking for something a little different, check out Dickie Dee's in Newark.

This legendary hot dog cart has been serving up delicious dogs for over 50 years. Their famous Sloppy Dicks are slathered in chili, cheese, and onions, and they're guaranteed to satisfy even the heartiest of appetites.

Hiram's via Google Maps Hiram's via Google Maps loading...

Finally, no list of the best hot dog places in New Jersey would be complete without mentioning Hiram's Roadstand in Fort Lee.

This classic hot dog stand has been around since 1932, and they serve up some of the most iconic dogs in the state. Their franks are grilled to perfection, and they're topped with a unique blend of sauerkraut, mustard, and onions.

So if you're in the mood for a delicious hot dog, make sure to check out one of these amazing places in New Jersey. You won't be disappointed!

