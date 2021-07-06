‘The Conjuring’ actor rides Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags

Those on line for the Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson got a double treat on Friday.

First, they got to ride the world's tallest, fastest, longest single-rail coaster. And second, some got to meet Patrick Wilson.

The Montclair actor, who currently stars in the 2021 film "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," stopped by Six Flags to challenge the Jersey Devil Coaster.

Six Flags managed to capture Wilson's ride on camera as he plunged 13 stories and flew with the devil through five intense elements at speeds nearing 60 mph.

(Photo: Six Flags/Kristin Fitzgerald )

At the end of the ride, Wilson commented, "that was really good, come ride it."

He spent the rest of the day enjoying the park's other coasters and thrill rides with his family.

(Photo: Six Flags/Kristin Fitzgerald )

(Photo: Six Flags/Kristin Fitzgerald )

Six Flags spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald said people stopped Wilson at the end of the ride and throughout his visit as he walked the park. He was very gracious and took pictures with fans who wanted them.

