The Big Joe Henry Variety Show is back for 2019! It's going to be another big summer of family fun on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ. Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry every Wednesday Night at 7:00 pm on the boardwalk off of Grant Ave.

It all starts July 3rd with musical guest Remember Jones, comedian Gary Delena, and the 2018 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show winner Ava Rose Dresden! Plus play stump the Big Band with Pat Guadagno & The Big Band and special guest Bobby Bandiera!

If you didn't catch the show last year on the boardwalk in Seaside Hegihts, the above video are some of my favorite clips from previous TV episodes. Same great show, but now in the open air and on the beach. And the best part... it's FREE!

Come bring your beach chairs and the whole family for a great show every Wednesday night this summer at 7:00pm. Can't wait to see you there!