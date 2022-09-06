The original stromboli that we know started in a small suburb outside of Philadelphia. It consisted of assorted lunch meats, cheese and marinated peppers.

The ones most of us can remember growing up simply consisted of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. In Italy, it would be known as a calzone or in Sicily, a scacciata.

I've been experimenting with variations of the stromboli for decades. They're always a hit at any gathering.

We've made sausage and peppers, Italian hoagie style stromboli, cheese steak stromboli, broccoli, ricotta stromboli, eggplant parm stromboli, and more.

I have found the best combination, the ultimate king of all stromboli.

It's a little more labor intensive than most due to the addition of another prepared ingredient that usually has to be homemade, fried eggplant.

Hold on now. If you're not a fan of eggplant, don't worry. Added to this mix, it is perfection.

The Best Stromboli In New Jersey...or anywhere

