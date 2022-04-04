New Jersey is home to some of the best food towns in the country. You can head to Red Bank for dinner one weekend and end up in the Ironbound in Newark the next. You can literally go out every single weekend of the year and not repeat a restaurant.

That being said, how do you choose where to go? What kind of food are you in the mood for? There are so many options, sometimes you need a little bit of help.

Cue TikTok user findingfrancesca_

Francesca put together a March Madness Bracket to find the best restaurant in New Jersey.

It started with her asking her Instagram followers and 54.5k TikTok followers what they thought was the best restaurant and she received over 2,000 responses. She then took the top 32 and put them into a bracket. Her followers voted throughout the month of March and one by one, restaurants were eliminated until there was only one standing.

So what is the best restaurant in all of New Jersey voted by TikTok? It’s called South + Pine on South Street in Morristown.

I went to check out their website and this is more than just a New Jersey favorite. The chef and owner, Leia Gaccione, was a contestant on "Chopped," "Beat Bobby Flay," competed as Bobby Flay’s sous chef on "Iron Chef America" and is a contestant on the current season of "Top Chef."

She has won so many different awards and has received a lot of recognition, but the most important part of her resume is that she’s born and raised in Jersey so she gets it and understands Jerseyans when it comes to food.

The menu is mouthwatering and will even satisfy the pickiest of eaters, like me. I am a sucker for a good Burrata though.

If you’re not in the mood to travel to Morristown for dinner, good news: They offer brunch as well.

Now, this wasn’t a complete blowout. Pine + South had some stiff competition. The runner-up was The Butcher's Block in Long Branch. If you’re a meat-eater and have never been, make a reservation right now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

