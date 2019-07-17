The best pool views in New Jersey

It may surprise you to know that New Jersey has some pools that you can visit with spectacular views. You don’t have to travel to some exotic place to get some stunning vistas from the pool. I remember visiting a condo in Puerto Rico with my kids a few years back. They couldn’t wait to sit in the infinity pool that was pictured on the website. Most of the view from the pool was of the houses across the street. But if you sat in the corner of the deep end you could get a view of some palm trees and the ocean in the background. Not bad but a long way to go for the view! One that comes to mind is right here in Atlantic City at the oceans casino resort. The view from the pool deck over the boardwalk out to the ocean is stunning. Check out the spectacular pool views right here in New Jersey, descriptions courtesy of Antenna!

Asbury Ocean Club

"Opening this summer in Asbury Park, Asbury Ocean Club features a 65 x 30-foot pool overlooking the ocean as part of its larger pool terrace on the fourth floor. The pool terrace is also equipped with poolside bar and grill, chaises, sun beds, towel service, pergola, glass garden pavilion with reflecting pool, outdoor fireplace, and lounge."

Photo from Antenna

Harbor 1500

"Located in the Lincoln Harbor neighborhood of Weehawken, the newly-opened Harbor 1500 features a rooftop sky pool with unobstructed views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. The pool deck also has poolside lounge areas, outdoor shower, barbecue with bar seating, and a recreational lawn called The Greene."

Photo from Antenna

M2 at Marbella

"In Downtown Jersey City, Roseland’s popular Marbella and M2 at Marbella offer a collection of 723 luxury apartment homes connected by a 16,000-square-foot landscaped sky terrace with a resort-style swimming pool and sweeping views. The sky terrace also features a spa, lounge areas, BBQ grills, a double-sided fireplace, and outdoor billiards."

Photo from Antenna

