This year in New Jersey, more than ever, a successful day crabbing is hard to come by.

Due to the lack of crabs this season, many restaurants have even removed crab from their menu, making it even more difficult to enjoy crab during a meal.

If you have a little faith and are ready for an adventure, consider going crabbing. This is probably your best bet at finding some crab to eat.

While you can virtually go crabbing anywhere, there are certain spots where you will be guaranteed to find something if you do it correctly. Here they are: