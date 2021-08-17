This year in New Jersey, more than ever, a successful day crabbing is hard to come by.
Due to the lack of crabs this season, many restaurants have even removed crab from their menu, making it even more difficult to enjoy crab during a meal.
If you have a little faith and are ready for an adventure, consider going crabbing. This is probably your best bet at finding some crab to eat.
While you can virtually go crabbing anywhere, there are certain spots where you will be guaranteed to find something if you do it correctly. Here they are:
- 1
Mantoloking Bridge Fishing Pier
Open 24 hours a day, Mantoloking Pier is the best place for Bridge locals to go crabbing. The pier is 70 feet long and has tons of tables and shaded areas where you can easily spend the day.
- 2
Navesink River
Navesink has a huge variety of fish in addition to crabs. People often say the crabs take their bait even quicker than the fish, so be ready to cook a big dinner. You can fish from the land or rent a boat for the day if you want to be on the water.
- 3
Patcong Creek
This famous Somers Point Creek is home to the annual “Assault on Patcong Creek,” which is America’s largest crabbing tournament. People come from near and far to see who can catch the biggest crab, and it’s also known to be one of the less bug infested places to go crabbing.
- 4
South Green Street Park
South Green is a great spot to go crabbing if you also want to grab a fresh bit to eat in the middle of it. The park opens at 6am and remains open until dusk. There is also a ton of parking making it easy to spend the day.
- 5
Dividing Creek Boat Rentals
Dividing Creek in Cumberland County is known for its crabbing hotspots. People reserve boats in advance just to catch these crabs and purchase the famous Dividing Creek Crab Spice.