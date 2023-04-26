The best NJ restaurant featured on the TV show ‘Man v. Food’

Don’t you love to watch a good food challenge? Especially when you’re not the one eating it? It’s extremely entertaining but also a great way to get to know the food that certain New Jersey restaurants offer.

Now not many people are too keen on eating food that is basically a heart attack on a plate, but we sure did love watching the Travel Channel/Cooking Channel show “Man v. Food” where host Adam Richman would venture all around the country finding “big food” to show off and then would close the episode with a big food challenge from a local restaurant.

It doesn’t matter what TV show a restaurant is on, New Jerseyans love to travel the state to try out as many places as they can to eat the featured food of the show.

Mashed.com was clearly on a “Man v. Food” binge when making this list of the best restaurants featured on the show by state.

Before we get to the top-rated one according to Mashed.com, here are some of the other restaurants in New Jersey that were featured on the show:

Harolds New York Deli in Edison

Stuff Yer Face in New Brunswick

The Chicken or the Egg in Beach Haven

Hoffmans Ice Cream in Point Pleasant Beach

Maruca’s Tomato Pie in Seaside Heights

Fiore’s in Hoboken

Tony Boloney’s in Hoboken

The Speakeatery in Asbury Park

Bahrs Landing Famous Seafood Restaurant & Marina in Highlands

O’Bagel in Hoboken

Papa Pancho Pizza in Edison

And last but not least, the one that Mashed.com calls the best in the state, is RU Hungry in New Brunswick.

Remember the famous grease trucks on Rutgers New Brunswick campus? They were the staple for every college kid after a fun night out. We would even travel from Seton Hall University all the way to Rutgers just to enjoy a chicken finger, mozzarella sticks, and french fry sandwich at 2 in the morning.

Well if you miss those fat sandwiches, RU Hungry went from the truck to a store and has a huge variety and is open until 4 a.m.

In no way, shape, or form are these sandwiches healthy but if you’re looking for a piece of college nostalgia, this is definitely your place.

Adam should have done a cereal challenge:

