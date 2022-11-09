Just because it's getting colder and the days are getting shorter doesn't mean you still can't go out on day trips in New Jersey.

One of the many things that are so great about Garden State is that we have places to go and things to see all year round.

Packers V Giants Getty Images loading...

From seeing the trees change color to picking pumpkins, to going to see both the Giants and Jets who are actually both winning at the same time, there are so many things to do in New Jersey as we prepare for Thanksgiving and the holidays.

I asked my social following where the best day trips are this time of year and here are some of the suggestions I received. What good is sitting alone in your room? New Jersey is a holiday; go out and enjoy it!

attachment-1 loading...

Mark Maher

Definitely a trip to Lambertville and a stroll down Union Street to check out the awesome Halloween decorations on the homes. Incredible!!

attachment-2 loading...

Samuel Flesher

Go down to LBI and get yourself some lobster bisque from Country Kettle Chowda (or some wings from the Chicken or the Egg) and enjoy it on the beach!

attachment-3 loading...

Brian Brown

An early day trip to Cape May. Breakfast at Uncle Bill's Pancake House, check out the town and stop for a bite at The Ugly Mug.

Spring Lake in Spring Lake, NJ Paula Brás via Google Maps loading...

John Kensil

Love Spring lake NJ

And if you want to travel over to PA around Lambertville and Newhope and up 611 and 202 it’s a beautiful time of the year to see the leaves change

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

￼

Francie Trout

The beach, where else!

The Terrace Eating Club at Princeton University The Terrace Eating Club at Princeton University (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Kevin Kearney

On a nice fall day? Turn west off of Route 1 onto Washington Road and drive into Princeton. Park and walk around Princeton for an afternoon. You’ll never forget it!

Corn maze sign Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Joni Jaglowski

Sussex or Morris Counties - corn mazes, pumpkin and apple picking. Great trails for long hikes to see the beautiful fall colors.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: