The best NJ day trips for this time of year
Just because it's getting colder and the days are getting shorter doesn't mean you still can't go out on day trips in New Jersey.
One of the many things that are so great about Garden State is that we have places to go and things to see all year round.
From seeing the trees change color to picking pumpkins, to going to see both the Giants and Jets who are actually both winning at the same time, there are so many things to do in New Jersey as we prepare for Thanksgiving and the holidays.
I asked my social following where the best day trips are this time of year and here are some of the suggestions I received. What good is sitting alone in your room? New Jersey is a holiday; go out and enjoy it!
Mark Maher
Definitely a trip to Lambertville and a stroll down Union Street to check out the awesome Halloween decorations on the homes. Incredible!!
Samuel Flesher
Go down to LBI and get yourself some lobster bisque from Country Kettle Chowda (or some wings from the Chicken or the Egg) and enjoy it on the beach!
Brian Brown
An early day trip to Cape May. Breakfast at Uncle Bill's Pancake House, check out the town and stop for a bite at The Ugly Mug.
John Kensil
Love Spring lake NJ
And if you want to travel over to PA around Lambertville and Newhope and up 611 and 202 it’s a beautiful time of the year to see the leaves change
Francie Trout
The beach, where else!
Kevin Kearney
On a nice fall day? Turn west off of Route 1 onto Washington Road and drive into Princeton. Park and walk around Princeton for an afternoon. You’ll never forget it!
Joni Jaglowski
Sussex or Morris Counties - corn mazes, pumpkin and apple picking. Great trails for long hikes to see the beautiful fall colors.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.