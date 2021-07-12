The best New Jersey pizza (Opinion)
I love pizza. That's it, that's the post.
Pizza seems to be one of the hottest topics on New Jersey 101.5. Every time I bring it up the phones light up and people weigh in on the best place to get pizza in the Garden State.
I mentioned Mack's Pizza on the Wildwood boardwalk, Angelos at JFK Blvd. in Sea Isle City, Nino's in the Princeton Shopping center and my weekend go-to, Alfonso's.
Seems everyone in NJ has their own favorites. My guess is that they're all good. Here's a partial list from the conversation last week.
New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places
Got a small business pizza place to add? No problem, hit me up on our free NJ1015 app and after subscribing to the "Bill Spadea Channel," send the name and location of your favorite pizza place!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.