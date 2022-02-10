The best Italian delis in New Jersey that are actually Italian

Italian delis are a staple of regular shopping trips for most New Jerseyans. Not just because nearly 1 in 5 New Jerseyans are "Italian-American" but because they offer some of the most delicious food you can buy.

A quick note on the percentage of Italian Americans in the U.S.: After the 2000 census, the government dropped the designation so there are no great stats on the actual percentage. Typically, New Jersey is #2 or #3 behind Rhode Island and Connecticut, but either way, we're at the top of the list. We do hold the top spot in the country where more than half the residents are Italian in Fairfield, NJ.

Yes of course I'm annoyed at the clear bow to political correctness, but that's for another article. Back to the delis.

My favorite thing to buy at any local Italian deli is the hot soppressata. Typically hanging behind the counter it's perfect for any cheese board or to add to home fries.

There are two great Italian delis in my area, Gennaro's Italian Market on Route 27 in Kingston and D'Angelo Italian Market in Princeton. Both offer a selection of outstanding meats and prepared meals. Plus you'll get friendly attentive service.

Producer Kristen's go-to Italian deli is Joe's Italian Deli and Restaurant in Franklin Park. She's been going there since she was a kid and remembers her grandfather taking her every week.

Our morning show board op, Kathy, recommends F & M in Mount Laurel.

Jill Myra, New Jersey Traffic South, has two Italian delis she likes to visit. The first is Porfirios Italian Market in Hamilton and the other is Dolce & Clemente in Robbinsville.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's go-to is Erika's Cucina in Clark. He says the owner, Erika, is a sweetheart, beloved by the entire community. And she makes amazing food!

My go-to order is the grilled chicken panini, with fresh mozzarella, obligatory roasted red peppers, and incredible house dressing. The homemade potato chips alone are worth the trip. (OK, now I'm hungry...) - Dan

What are your go-to Italian delis? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and they may get a shout out on the air!

