The best ice cream off the Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk

If you have a family and kids there’s nothing better than a summer trip to Ocean City. It’s like a wonderland for families.

But After many many years of visiting Ocean City during the summer, I think it’s safe to say sometimes you just gotta get off the boardwalk. It’s crowded, a bit chaotic, and I am not sure the smell of crab fries compliments the smell of fudge being made directly next door.

Whenever I am at the South Jersey tourism beacon, the boardwalk is always my first move when it’s time for dessert and I have been dying to change that.

While there is nothing better than a cone of Kohr Bros soft serve, I know there are equally delicious things out there, and not on the boardwalk. Here are some of the best ice cream spots off the boardwalk.