With 2.5 miles separating one end from the other, the boardwalk in the Wildwoods has more eating options than most other oceanside destinations.

We checked Yelp and Tripadvisor for the spots with the best rate of positive reviews. Below is a list of some of the top performers across both platforms.

Some of these options can offer you a full-fledged sit-down meal. Others have limited selections through a take-out window.

Doo Wop Diner (4 out of 5 on Yelp, 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Burger at Doo Wop Diner (Facebook) Burger at Doo Wop Diner (Facebook) loading...

Located between Youngs and Spencer Avenues

"Bustling 1950s-style diner with a menu of burgers, milkshakes & other American favorites."

Mack's Pizza (4 out of 5 on Yelp, 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Mack's Pizza (Facebook) Mack's Pizza (Facebook) loading...

3218 Boardwalk and 4200 Boardwalk

"Macks, a Wildwood tradition for over 65 years. We just do pizza, and we do it right."

Sam's Pizza Palace (4 out of 5 on Yelp, 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Sam's Pizza Palace (Facebook) Sam's Pizza Palace (Facebook) loading...

Between Juniper and 26th Avenues

"Busy boardwalk pizza place serving up classic pies, slices & cheesesteaks in modest digs since 1957."

Grab A Wiener (4.5 out of 5 on Yelp, 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Grab A Wiener (Facebook) Grab A Wiener (Facebook) loading...

Located between Youngs and Spencer Avenues

"Low-key boardwalk outlet offering hot dogs with varied toppings alongside loaded fries."

Founders Grub & Pub/formerly Jumbo's (3 out of 5 on Yelp, 3.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Founders Grub & Pub (Facebook) Founders Grub & Pub (Facebook) loading...

Located between Schellenger & Cedar Avenues

"Seafood, burgers & pizzas are served at this relaxed oceanfront spot with a deck & a casual vibe."

Curley's Fries (4 out of 5 on Yelp, 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Curley's Fries (Facebook) Curley's Fries (Facebook) loading...

Surfside Pier and Mariner's Pier

"Boardwalk fast-food counter serving signature fries, funnel cakes, pizza & lemonade since 1978."

Capt'n Jack's Island Grill (3 out of 5 on Yelp, 3.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Capt'n Jack's Island Grill (Facebook) Capt'n Jack's Island Grill (Facebook) loading...

Between Poplar and Juniper Avenues

"Summertime tavern with pub eats & a patio bar, plus fish-bowl cocktails & Friday fireworks."

Route 66 (3 out of 5 on Yelp, 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor)

Route 66 (Facebook) Route 66 (Facebook) loading...

Between Poplar and Juniper Avenues

"Seasonal, boardwalk eatery with '50s memorabilia & late hours offering pizza, burgers & other bites."

