The best delis in New Jersey: South Jersey edition

Who doesn't love a good deli? So many people identify Jersey as the "diner state", but I think the deli is way more of a solid staple of your out-to-lunch visits.

From hot subs, heroes, or hoagies, depending on your area code, to Italian with shredded lettuce and red wine vinegar, we have it all.

I asked our listeners to chime in and tell us their go-to sandwich place. They didn't hold back.

We started with caller "Blaze" who was driving on the Parkway and strongly considering turning around and heading back to Red Bank for his favorite deli, Elsie's Sub Shop.

Then caller Cheryl in Robbinsville talked about how lucky we are in the Mercer County area including Robbinsville, Hamilton, and Chesterfield. She had three go-to's:

Porfirio's Italian Market and Cafe in Hamilton

We got so many recommendations between calls and the NJ 101.5 app chat that I decided to split the list up between North and South Jersey.

We'll start with South:

Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Middletown

Lenny's Silverton Market in Silverton

Mid-Shore Meats in Toms River

DJ’s Country Gardens in Robbinsville

Jimmy Pecci's Taste of Italy in Tinton Falls

