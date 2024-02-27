The best delis in New Jersey: North Jersey edition
This week we brought up the subject of the best delis in the state. We had so many suggestions from callers and through the NJ 101.5 app that it warranted a second post on our site.
Thought I'd mention again that I think our delis define our state food culture even more than diners. I'm not knocking our diners, of course, we love them, but when I think of Jersey cuisine, I think of pork roll, egg and cheese, and Italian subs.
I know that south of 195 it's a hoagie. But since today's post is about North Jersey, it's a sub, maybe even a hero.
Whatever you call it, they are delicious. If you've got another deli that we missed on our list, please hit us up on the app so we can continue to expand the list and help our great families' businesses across the Garden State.
Massimo in Kenilworth
Green Village Deli in Green Village
Mr. J’s Deli in Cranford
Chat & Griddle in Kenilworth
K&S Italian Deli in Bridgewater
Fiore's House of Quality in Hoboken
Joe’s Italian Deli in Franklin Park
Gourmet Deli in Cranford
C&J's Deli in Madison
Annie’s Deli in Bedminster
Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box in Rockaway
