The best chicken and waffles you can order in NJ

It's a strange combination, and the first time I heard someone say they ordered chicken and waffles at a restaurant I did look at them like they had two heads.

How can you combine the mouthwatering savoriness of fried chicken with the sweet and fluffy taste of a waffle?

Do you put butter on it? Syrup? What is the protocol exactly?

Fast forward to 2019, and my friends and I go out to brunch before starting our fantasy football draft party, and low and behold literally everyone at the table ordered chicken and waffles.

Giving into peer pressure, I had to as well and it was a life-changing experience.

The sweet and savory combo works perfectly and when you top it with a little hot honey it just really sets it off!

In Jersey, there are a lot of good spots to grab chicken and waffles.

Shut Up and Eat in Toms River not only has some fun and quirky decor but also serves up delicious chicken and waffles.

I also hear Poppy's Place and Four Seasons Diner has a solid chicken and waffles option as well.

However, they do not have the best chicken and waffles in the state of New Jersey, at least according to experts.

Who Has New Jersey's Best Chicken And Waffles?

You can find them at a diner in Northern New Jersey, and the chicken and waffle are served up with a massive Belgian waffle and half a fried chicken.

This place is well known for its massive portion sizes.

According to Love Food, the best chicken and waffles in the state of New Jersey can be found at Tops Diner in East Newark.

This place regularly makes best-of lists in Jersey so I'm not totally surprised, but what's your favorite spot to get chicken and waffles?

