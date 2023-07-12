🔴 A new cancer facility is being built in Tinton Falls

🔴 The medical campus aims to expand access to services for more Jersey residents

🔴 The Vogel Medical Campus is set to open in 2025

TINTON FALLS — A new cancer facility is coming to Monmouth County.

Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch has partnered with RWJBarnabas Health’s Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey to build a $200 million cancer facility that aims to expand access for New Jersey residents.

What is the facility?

The new Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls at the Fort Monmouth campus will be a five-story, 150,000 square-foot out-patient center that’s expected to open in 2025, said Monmouth Medical Center President and CEO, Eric Carney.

“This facility is really needed to meet the emerging healthcare needs of our community and provide care closer to home and it’s designed for how people want to access care,” Carney said.

Who is the new cancer center named after?

Vogel Medical Campus is named after the generosity of a donation from local philanthropist, Sheldon Vogel, Carney said. Vogel had donated $10 million to Monmouth Medical Center for a new health and wellness facility geared for women and children, named after his wife Anne Vogel, who died in 2021 from dementia.

How will the new cancer center benefit New Jerseyans?

By building the Vogel Medical Campus, both Monmouth Medical and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will be able to effectively extend their world-class care to more patients in an innovative facility that is housed in a very convenient location, he added.

In addition to expanding cancer care to more New Jersey residents, the facility will also generate economic benefits through more new job opportunities, and supporting local businesses and organizations in Monmouth County, Carney said.

The new medical center will provide access to surgery and radiology services, as well as same-day surgery, advanced diagnostic imaging, on-site specialty physician offices, as well as comprehensive cancer care.

According to statistics from The American Cancer Society, an estimated 56,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in New Jersey in 2023, and there will be approximately 15,000 deaths from cancer.

“Clearly, this is a major health issue for our community,” Carney said.

Carney said Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is at the forefront of cancer research and care.

