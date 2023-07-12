First new Babies R Us to open in New Jersey

Babies R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all its stores in 2018. Since then the brand has been dormant, with no new stores opening. That’s going to change this month as the venerable brand makes its return to the marketplace with its first new store, and it’s going to be in New Jersey.

The new Babies R Us will be at the American Dream Mall; that’s where the 20,000 square foot Toys R Us flagship store is, as well. The Babies R Us store, according to NJ.com, will be about half as big at 10,000 square feet.

The opening date is scheduled for July 19.

Toys-R-US To Close Over 150 Stores Nationwide Getty Images loading...

According to CNBC, “Since acquiring both the Babies R Us and Toys R Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America,” Yehuda Shmidman, CEO of WHP Global, said in a news release. WHP Global, a brand management firm, owns the retailer’s parent company, Tru Kids.

Our plan to open Babies R Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies R Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies R Us in the future,” Shmidman said.

Babies R Us caters to new and expecting parents; some of the details already released include the fact that the store will have a stroller test track, a wishing tree where well-wishers can leave notes, and a photo op station where expecting parents can take baby announcement photos.

More details are to be released soon.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.