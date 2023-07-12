NJ gets a new Chick-fil-A this week — here’s where

New Jersey has a lot going for it. We have the best bagels. The greatest mom-and-pop pizza joints. We have more Wawas than you can shake a pork roll egg and cheese at.

And we already had over 60 Chick-fil-A locations. Now we’re getting a new one.

When a new Chick-fil-A opens it’s, to put it in Ron Burgundy terms, kind of a big deal. When a new one opened in Morris Plains it drew huge crowds with lines forming well before they were even open. And it’s often this way.

Why?

Time and again surveys show Chick-fil-A is New Jersey’s favorite fast-food. The tasty sandwiches, the super polite employees who tell you it’s “their pleasure” to help you, and oh that Chick-fil-A sauce. So good they even sell it in stores now.

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

So there’s a brand new Chick-fil-A opening in Monmouth County this week. It starts serving you on Thursday, July 13 at 1613 Route 35 in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.

This will make 9 locations in Monmouth County alone and the company says it will bring some 120 full and part-time jobs to the town. The new location’s hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. As are all Chick-fil-A locations they will be closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A Ranks As America's Favorite Restaurant According To One Industry Survey Getty Images loading...

There’s no end in sight for New Jersey’s love of this fast-food chicken titan. They recently got approval for building a new one in East Brunswick.

My little guys Cooper and Atticus love the Flemington location. Their waffle fries are the stuff of legend in my household. I’ll tell one other thing about the service there. They never, not once, have gotten my order wrong. Which adds greatly to… my pleasure.

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

