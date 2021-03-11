The best bacon in New Jersey (Opinion)

Of course we love bacon in the Garden State. Bacon is so versatile: burger topping, garnish for a Bloody Mary, topping on a wedge salad, or just on a plate to enjoy.

A few years ago I was speaking with then Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian about one of my favorite topics, food of course, and the subject of bacon came up. Don was a great mayor and should have been praised for his efforts to lower the city budget and keep taxes and spending in line, but he fell victim to the power grabbing elites in Trenton, specifically Governor Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney, but that's a story for another day.

Today I was reminded of his sharing with me the very simple, but absolutely delicious "millionaires bacon". Here's how you do it:

Get a baking pan and a metal rack, a metal cooling rack for cookies works great.

Line up strips of the thickest bacon available, side by side.

Spread some cayenne pepper and brown sugar on one side then flip the bacon and cover the other side.

Make sure you cover the pan under the rack with a sheet of tin foil or you will be scraping burned sugar for days.

Put the bacon in a 325 degree oven and let it go until it's done.

I know that isn't a precise recipe, but sometimes the bacon cooks in 30 minutes, and sometimes longer. Depends on your oven and the thickness. Check it every 10 minutes to make sure it doesn't burn. Yes, it even works in a BLT.

