The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside

I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.

The 3,866 square foot house is described in the listing: the home has been renovated over the years to include timeless appeal over its 4 levels of living space featuring 4 beds & 3 full/2 half baths. The custom kitchen overlooks the resort like backyard while offering center island, eat-in area w/bar, & top of the line appliances. Additional interior features include a fully finished basement w/wet-bar, theatre, den/rec area, & laundry room, formal dining, & top floor rec room.

The house is right on the water

There’s a pool with a spa, and an outdoor kitchen with a grill

Beautiful hardwood floors

Notice the beautiful water view

There’s an eat-in kitchen, again, with water views

Of course it has a gourmet kitchen.

The retro bath/shower is something to see.

The rest of the bathroom is pretty cool, too.

The finished basement has a bar….

….and a home theater.

It comes with a private dock and boat lift.

The property taxes last year were $25,037.

