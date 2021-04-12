The American dream is getting more elusive in NJ (Opinion)

If you're a young person looking to put down roots here in New Jersey and aren't one of the fortunate ones to be "hooked up" with a government pension waiting for you, you might look to greener pastures. Not only young people, but middle-aged residents and seniors, see just how hard it is to afford a home here, regardless of the price of the home. It's the property taxes, which just keep going up, with the exception a few places you probably might not find ideal to raise a family.

Phil Murphy famously said a couple of years ago, if taxes are your big issue, you're probably in the wrong state, and then he doubled down on that sentiment and promised to raise taxes. The astounding fact is that he got elected and will probably win re-election later this year.

We are headed in a direction that is unsustainable, if we're not there already. If you want your kids to stay around after high school or college, you'd better have plenty of money to help them with or have your hand out. The state is becoming more and more of a situation of the "haves" and "have nots", with a shrinking number of folks in between. It's something we used to call a middle-class, and it's vanishing, thanks to bigger government and higher taxes.

Many have already fled the state and the outbound migration will continue once people who vote for ideologue autocrats like Murphy to preserve their state pensions, will leave as well. He'll be long gone by then too, probably in some federal capacity in a cabinet position or higher elected office. There is a small chance that it can be slowed in this November's gubernatorial election, but it's as minuscule a probability as the masks we're ordered to wear from stopping a virus from spreading.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.