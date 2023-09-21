The 2nd cheapest beach town in the entire northeast is in NJ

I’ve always known what a lot of people don’t know about Atlantic City. It’s a hidden gem.

Atlantic City, the quintessential Jersey Shore destination, often finds itself in the shadows when it comes to discussing residential property values.

But according to jerseydigs.com, a recent analysis by Rocket.com has shed light on its appeal for waterfront homebuyers.

Rocket.com collaborated with researchers at BestPlaces.net to rank affordable waterfront property locations across the nation.

They factored in crucial elements like the percentage of waterfront properties, median home prices, and potential flood and hurricane risks.

To ensure affordability, any city with a median home price exceeding $500,000 was excluded from the list.

The study's findings highlight Atlantic City as the second-best affordable waterfront spot in the Northeast, with a substantial 2.17% of the city's properties lining the water's edge.

It's not just about beaches, boardwalks, and casinos. Atlantic City is almost entirely surrounded by water, boasting the Atlantic Coast, numerous bays, thoroughfares and canals.

What makes it even more enticing is the median home price of $301,600 in Atlantic City, a steal for those who long for waterfront living.

In the realm of affordable waterfront cities in the Northeast, it came in right after Watertown, New York, but beat Bangor, Maine.

Rocket.com cast its net wide, looking at the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, covering roughly 74% of the nation's population.

It’s what I always knew about Atlantic City, but many people have yet to discover. Atlantic City has the best of everything..it’s a combination of affordability and waterfront charm.

And in my opinion it’s vastly underrated. Maybe the most underrated shore town ever. So, if you've ever wanted to live by the water without breaking the bank, it’s time to think about investing in Atlantic City.

