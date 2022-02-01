The 11 discontinued food and drink items New Jersey misses most

Just a mention for one of the beloved foods you grew up with will bring you back to good times in your life... especially when it was one of your favorites.

And tasting one of those foods is even better! Any time I eat Captain Crunch, it brings me right back to 3rd grade when my sisters and I would go through a whole box on a Saturday morning. What I wouldn’t give for a taste of Quisp or Quake, two of my favorite cereals!

But what about those foods (or drinks) you can’t find anymore because, for whatever reason, the company stopped making them? We asked our listeners today which defunct foods and drinks they’d give anything to have back again. Here’s what we heard.

Franks sodas

Apparently native to the south Jersey/Philadelphia region, its Wishniak Cherry Soda is sorely missed

Carnation Breakfast Bars

The father of all breakfast bars, they had oats, chopped nuts, and perhaps some puffed rice (and chocolate chips in the chocolate chip flavor), bound together with a touch of corn syrup and surrounded by chocolate. They weren’t chewy like today's granola bars but more like a soft, nutty crunch.

Mr. Chips

Crisp chocolate chip cookies that came in sleeves of 8-10 cookies each that people apparently went crazy for.

PB Crisps

Kind of like a cross between a potato chip and a cookie, it was a crisp, crunchy peanut-shaped crisp filled with peanut butter. I don’t know if it was fried or baked but it doesn’t really matter. It was insane.

Ben and Jerry’s flavors

They retire so many good flavors so often that there’s a list of most-misses flavors. Some are Imagine Whirled Peace, What A Cluster, and Rainforest Crunch. I’m sure you can add to this list.

Canfield’s

The uber-popular zero-calorie chocolate fudge soda that tasted like a chocolate ice cream soda. But only if you were on the kind of diet where you were desperate for something chocolatey. Otherwise, it was pretty gross.

Callard & Bowser’s licorice toffee fingers

Wrapped in its signature silver with black stripes foil wrapper, it was a black licorice lover’s dream. Chewy, smooth black chocolate tinged with buttery, caramelly vanilla cream. It was insane. Even people who didn’t like black licorice like these.

Campbells Scotch Broth soup

A mutton/vegetable mix, this soup was hearty, tasty and nearly like homemade with meaty little chunks of lamb, barley, vegetables and a very flavorful broth. Seems like you may still be able to get in Canada, but it’s missed here in NJ.

Orbitz

A noncarbonated fruit-flavored beverage with small balls suspended in it, with assistance from an ingredient known as gellan gum. It came in kooky flavors like Black Currant Berry, Blueberry Melon Strawberry and Pineapple Banana Cherry Coconut.

Unopened bottles of Orbitz have become a collector's item, appearing on online auction websites.

McDonald's fried apple pie

Like no other fast food dessert ever, it was a crispy shell filled with hot—really hot—delicious baked apple. McDonald’s stopped frying its super-popular apple pies — the first dessert ever served at the fast-food restaurant — in 1992. You can find lots of copycat recipes online and Popeyes apple pie is a close second.

Eggo Waf-fulls

Your favorite frozen waffles with a perfect twist: maple syrup or fruit-flavored jelly filling. You could grab one as you walked out the door for a perfect breakfast. Without the mess! Let’s hope whoever had the bright idea to discontinue these was fired. Immediately.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

