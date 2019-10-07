The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (and the least)

You always think you know which towns in New Jersey are the safest and which are the most dangerous in terms of violent crime. This list will quantify it for you. Each year, the FBI publishes its “crime in the United States” statistics, breaking crimes down into categories such as violence, non-violent, manslaughter, sexual offenses etc.

This list includes how many violent crime offenses known to law enforcement were committed in 2018. I narrowed it down to the top 10 here. There are probably no great surprises herein, but you should check out the entire list here

to see the numbers in your town. (Remember to take into account the fact that some of the cities with the highest number of violent crime are also those that are high population centers.)

The town with the most violent crime incidents is first and then the rest are in descending order.

Camden, 1198 Jersey City, 1233 Newark, 2069 Paterson, 1076 Trenton, 973 Elizabeth, 897 Passaic, 406 Irvington, 354 East Orange, 333 New Brunswick, 309

On the bright side, I have also included a list of those towns which appears to have had ZERO violent crimes committed in 2018.

Woolwich Township

Woodcliff Lake

Woodbury Heights

West Wildwood

Washington Township (Bergen county)

Verona

Upper Saddle River

Tewksbury Township

Tavistock

Surf City

Stoneharbor

Spring Lake

South Harrison Township

Ship Bottom

Seaside Park

Saddle River

Rockaway

River Edge

Riverdale

Pine Valley

Oxford township

Norwood

North Caldwell

New Providence

New Hanover Township

Newfield

National Park

Mountain Lakes

Montvale

Monmouth Beach

Mine Hill Township

Mendham Township

Mendham

Matawan

Mantoloking

Longport

Loch Arbour

Lincoln park

Interlaken

Hopewell borough

Helmetta

Haworth

Harvey Cedars

Harrington Park

Harding Township

Greenwich Township (Warren County)

Glen Rock

Franklin Township (Hunterdon)

Essex Fells

Elsinboro Twp

Elmer

Demarest

Cranbury

Chester Township

Chesterfield Township

Chester

Chatham Towmship

Chatham

Cape May Point

Califon

Butler

Brielle

Beach Haven

Bay Head

Barnegat Light

Audubon

Allentown

Allenhurst

