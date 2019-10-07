The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (and the least)
You always think you know which towns in New Jersey are the safest and which are the most dangerous in terms of violent crime. This list will quantify it for you. Each year, the FBI publishes its “crime in the United States” statistics, breaking crimes down into categories such as violence, non-violent, manslaughter, sexual offenses etc.
This list includes how many violent crime offenses known to law enforcement were committed in 2018. I narrowed it down to the top 10 here. There are probably no great surprises herein, but you should check out the entire list here
to see the numbers in your town. (Remember to take into account the fact that some of the cities with the highest number of violent crime are also those that are high population centers.)
The town with the most violent crime incidents is first and then the rest are in descending order.
- Camden, 1198
- Jersey City, 1233
- Newark, 2069
- Paterson, 1076
- Trenton, 973
- Elizabeth, 897
- Passaic, 406
- Irvington, 354
- East Orange, 333
- New Brunswick, 309
On the bright side, I have also included a list of those towns which appears to have had ZERO violent crimes committed in 2018.
- Woolwich Township
- Woodcliff Lake
- Woodbury Heights
- West Wildwood
- Washington Township (Bergen county)
- Verona
- Upper Saddle River
- Tewksbury Township
- Tavistock
- Surf City
- Stoneharbor
- Spring Lake
- South Harrison Township
- Ship Bottom
- Seaside Park
- Saddle River
- Rockaway
- River Edge
- Riverdale
- Pine Valley
- Oxford township
- Norwood
- North Caldwell
- New Providence
- New Hanover Township
- Newfield
- National Park
- Mountain Lakes
- Montvale
- Monmouth Beach
- Mine Hill Township
- Mendham Township
- Mendham
- Matawan
- Mantoloking
- Longport
- Loch Arbour
- Lincoln park
- Interlaken
- Hopewell borough
- Helmetta
- Haworth
- Harvey Cedars
- Harrington Park
- Harding Township
- Greenwich Township (Warren County)
- Glen Rock
- Franklin Township (Hunterdon)
- Essex Fells
- Elsinboro Twp
- Elmer
- Demarest
- Cranbury
- Chester Township
- Chesterfield Township
- Chester
- Chatham Towmship
- Chatham
- Cape May Point
- Califon
- Butler
- Brielle
- Beach Haven
- Bay Head
- Barnegat Light
- Audubon
- Allentown
- Allenhurst
