The 10 most common Italian last names in NJ and what they mean

You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.
Did you know that there are currently approximately 1.25 million Italian people living in New Jersey? We really should just call the state Little Italy.
I was wondering what the most common Italian names were and what they meant. Here are the top 10 most common Italian names, number one being one that I’m pretty familiar with!
- 10
Greco
Oddly enough the meaning of this Italian name is "Greek"
- 9
Gallo
Gallo means rooster
- 8
Rizzo
Rizzo means someone with curly hair, shouldn't that be Frizzo?
- 7
Caruso
Caruso's meaning is boy or lad
- 6
Esposito
Esposito translates to be exposed to the outdoors
- 5
Bruno
Bruno stands for armour of protection
- 4
Rossi
Rossi stands for red-haired but I don't know a lot of redhead Italians do you?
- 3
Romano
Romano means citizen of Rome which is pretty straight forward
- 2
Marino
Marino means of the sea which is super-cool
- 1
Russo
Russo also stands for red hair or beard, Russo is a version of Rossi so that makes sense