The 10 most common Italian last names in NJ and what they mean

You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.

Did you know that there are currently approximately 1.25 million Italian people living in New Jersey?  We really should just call the state Little Italy. 

I was wondering what the most common Italian names were and what they meant.  Here are the top 10 most common Italian names, number one being one that I’m pretty familiar with!

  • 10

    Greco

    Oddly enough the meaning of this Italian name is "Greek"

  • 9

    Gallo

    Gallo means rooster

  • 8

    Rizzo

    Rizzo means someone with curly hair, shouldn't that be Frizzo?

  • 7

    Caruso

    Caruso's meaning is boy or lad

  • 6

    Esposito

    Esposito translates to be exposed to the outdoors

  • 5

    Bruno

    Bruno stands for armour of protection

  • 4

    Rossi

    Rossi stands for red-haired but I don't know a lot of redhead Italians do you?

  • 3

    Romano

    Romano means citizen of Rome which is pretty straight forward

  • 2

    Marino

    Marino means of the sea which is super-cool

  • 1

    Russo

    Russo also stands for red hair or beard, Russo is a version of Rossi so that makes sense

It is on my wishlist to go to Calabria one day to see the village my grandmother and great-grandfather came from!  I'm also of Irish descent, and I did have the chance to go there. In County Cork, Ireland, we saw the last name "Holly" on grocery store signs and on headstones in graveyards.  It is so cool to see where you come from!  So to answer that age-old question, I think there is a lot in a name.

